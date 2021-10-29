Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

