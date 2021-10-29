Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stake Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 46.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,891 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 77.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 19.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,903 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $90.78 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.24.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

