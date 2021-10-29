WPP’s (WPP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WPP. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

WPP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.36. 2,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,835. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.70. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 50.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

