WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,155 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

WPP (LON:WPP) has been given a GBX 1,155 ($15.09) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WPP. UBS Group set a GBX 1,190 ($15.55) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital upgraded shares of WPP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,157.56 ($15.12).

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,051.50 ($13.74) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 984.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 975.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 597.60 ($7.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,067 ($13.94).

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

