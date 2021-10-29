Wizz Air’s (WZZAF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4,960.00 price objective on the stock.

WZZAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC downgraded Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $5,450.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,486.33.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air stock opened at $62.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.