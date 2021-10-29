Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 4,960 ($64.80) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air to a reduce rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,801.64 ($62.73).

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 4,600 ($60.10) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,970.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,847.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £5.54 billion and a PE ratio of -9.65. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

