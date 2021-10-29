Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Holdings Increased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after buying an additional 1,560,934 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Wix.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,814,000 after purchasing an additional 194,266 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Wix.com by 149.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,175,000 after purchasing an additional 66,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $591,498,000 after acquiring an additional 80,792 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.81.

WIX opened at $192.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $171.37 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

