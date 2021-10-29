WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Trading Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.56 and last traded at $78.53. Approximately 55,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 116,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average is $76.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $60,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $70,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

