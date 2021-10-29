Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy Sells 2,174 Shares of Stock

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WTFC opened at $90.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

