Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy Sells 2,174 Shares of Stock

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
WTFC opened at $90.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.56.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.