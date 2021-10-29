Wings One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,724.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Wings has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $1,724.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00051424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $140.96 or 0.00228080 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00099575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

