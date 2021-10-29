William Blair Comments on Facebook, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Facebook in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.83. William Blair also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $316.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $356.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.28. Facebook has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock valued at $844,454,048. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

