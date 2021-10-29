WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.60 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.11.

OTCMKTS:WLDBF opened at $2.94 on Thursday. WildBrain has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

