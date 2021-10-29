Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 313 ($4.09) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 346.60 ($4.53).

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Shares of LON:WIX opened at GBX 210.20 ($2.75) on Thursday. Wickes Group has a one year low of GBX 206.80 ($2.70) and a one year high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 237.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of £545.76 million and a PE ratio of 10.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Wickes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

About Wickes Group

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.