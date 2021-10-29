Whitebox Advisors LLC Reduces Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,983 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 54,700 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises 0.9% of Whitebox Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $42,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.15. The company had a trading volume of 128,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

