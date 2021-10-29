Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAAC. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,483,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

NAAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 457,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,272. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.