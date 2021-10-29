Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNG traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.28. 4,867,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,149. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.68.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

