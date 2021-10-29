Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $2.47 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,763 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 481,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,234,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $181.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

