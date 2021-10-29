Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) by 76.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in OCA Acquisition were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of OCA Acquisition by 8.3% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCAX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.92. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,723. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

