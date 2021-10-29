Whitebox Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Altitude Acquisition worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 145,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,960 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 921,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 501,865 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,151,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altitude Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

