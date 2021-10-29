Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires 150,000 Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) by 120.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,595 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II alerts:

APGB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 12,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.