Whitbread’s (WTB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on the stock.
WTB has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,694 ($48.26).
Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,326 ($43.45) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,237.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,221.13. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a one year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.72 billion and a PE ratio of -23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
See Also: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.