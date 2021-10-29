Whitbread’s (WTB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on the stock.

WTB has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,694 ($48.26).

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,326 ($43.45) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,237.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,221.13. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a one year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.72 billion and a PE ratio of -23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other news, insider Adam Crozier bought 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, for a total transaction of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

