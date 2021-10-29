WHALE (WHALE) Price Hits $15.90 on Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 29th. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $15.90 or 0.00025489 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $107.13 million and $741,049.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00068831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00072009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00096274 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,124.00 or 0.99602722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,393.69 or 0.07044351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00021890 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,738,825 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

