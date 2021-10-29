Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 93.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

NASDAQ WDC traded down $7.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,700. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.23. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 89,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 23,447 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 118,688 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

