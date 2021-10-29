Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 404.6% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 24,723 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of MHF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.48. 93,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,357. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.