Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Up 381.0% in October

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 381.0% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE DMO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 23,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $16.29.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
