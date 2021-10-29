Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Up 381.0% in October

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 381.0% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE DMO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 23,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 39.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 47,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 21.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 260.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 145,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 26,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

