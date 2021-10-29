West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

West Bancorporation stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,787. The firm has a market cap of $523.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,362.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $161,037. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in West Bancorporation stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of West Bancorporation at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

