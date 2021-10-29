Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $3,400.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $3,100.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,074.76.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,916.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,554.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,516.55 and a one year high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

