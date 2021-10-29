Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GBX. Susquehanna raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.
GBX opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,248.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60. The Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,720,000 after acquiring an additional 72,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,737,000 after acquiring an additional 37,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile
Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.
