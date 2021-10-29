Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GBX. Susquehanna raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

GBX opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,248.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60. The Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.90 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,720,000 after acquiring an additional 72,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,737,000 after acquiring an additional 37,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.