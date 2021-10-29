Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.04.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $47.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $402.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

