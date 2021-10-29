Wells Fargo & Company Increases Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $190.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XLNX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.10.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $180.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

