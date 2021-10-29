Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $475.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s previous close.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM opened at $417.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.05, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $176.42 and a twelve month high of $433.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.68.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.