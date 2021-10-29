Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Puma (PUM)

Puma (ETR: PUM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/28/2021 – Puma was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

10/28/2021 – Puma was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/28/2021 – Puma was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/28/2021 – Puma was given a new €127.00 ($149.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/27/2021 – Puma was given a new €117.00 ($137.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/27/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/27/2021 – Puma was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/27/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/27/2021 – Puma was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/27/2021 – Puma was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/27/2021 – Puma was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/12/2021 – Puma was given a new €127.00 ($149.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/11/2021 – Puma was given a new €117.00 ($137.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/11/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/11/2021 – Puma was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/11/2021 – Puma was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/8/2021 – Puma was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/8/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/7/2021 – Puma was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/4/2021 – Puma was given a new €102.50 ($120.59) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/1/2021 – Puma was given a new €118.00 ($138.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/30/2021 – Puma was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/24/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/8/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf.

9/6/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/31/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Puma stock opened at €106.95 ($125.82) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion and a PE ratio of 54.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €102.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €97.95. Puma Se has a 52 week low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 52 week high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

