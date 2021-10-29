Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

NYCB stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,422,000 after buying an additional 2,405,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,715,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,184,000 after buying an additional 309,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,117,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,437,000 after buying an additional 169,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,059,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,799,000 after buying an additional 360,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

