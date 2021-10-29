Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.03. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,560,442,000 after purchasing an additional 386,979 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,844 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $828,973,000 after purchasing an additional 639,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,271,462 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $711,402,000 after purchasing an additional 907,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

