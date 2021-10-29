Wavefront Technology Solutions (WEE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$155.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.72 million.

