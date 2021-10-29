Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Waterloo Brewing stock remained flat at $$5.01 during trading hours on Friday. Waterloo Brewing has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, sale, marketing and distribution of bottled, canned and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brand names. It also offers ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages under the Seagram trademark. The company was founded by James R.

