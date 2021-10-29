Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Waterloo Brewing stock remained flat at $$5.01 during trading hours on Friday. Waterloo Brewing has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43.
Waterloo Brewing Company Profile
