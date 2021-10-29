Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Raymond James

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,132. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.31.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,730,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,176,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.