Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WCN opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

