Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WRTBY. Pareto Securities raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.0473 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.