Warburg Research Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for Takkt (ETR:TTK)

Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Takkt in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of ETR TTK opened at €14.14 ($16.64) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Takkt has a 1-year low of €8.98 ($10.56) and a 1-year high of €14.60 ($17.18). The company has a market cap of $927.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

