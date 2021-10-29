W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 649,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 58.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 52,414 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $2,036,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 26.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.1% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $80.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.05.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.27.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

