W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) announced its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. W. P. Carey updated its FY21 guidance to $4.94-5.02 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.940-$5.020 EPS.

NYSE:WPC traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.99. 18,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,508. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.82%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

