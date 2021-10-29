Vulcan Materials (VMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Vulcan Materials to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vulcan Materials to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VMC opened at $188.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.59. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $131.36 and a twelve month high of $194.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.33.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

