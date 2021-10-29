Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €310.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €269.29 ($316.81).

VOW3 opened at €194.78 ($229.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €195.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €210.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

