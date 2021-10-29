Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €269.29 ($316.81).

ETR VOW3 opened at €194.78 ($229.15) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €195.23 and its 200-day moving average is €210.59. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.79.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

