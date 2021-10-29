Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 123,931 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

