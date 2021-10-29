Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 160 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 171 ($2.23).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at GBX 108.58 ($1.42) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 117.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The company has a market cap of £29.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 363.27. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 101.86 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.