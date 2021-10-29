VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,728,191 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $436,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $1,379,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in VMware by 101.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $121,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,189. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

