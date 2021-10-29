VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $435,830.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 21,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $435,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 48,740 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $996,733.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 16,632 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $326,486.16.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,936 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $513,273.44.

On Thursday, October 7th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 51,162 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $1,092,820.32.

On Monday, October 4th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $323,561.28.

On Monday, September 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,441 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $473,280.69.

On Thursday, September 23rd, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $1,494,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,477 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $303,503.97.

On Tuesday, September 14th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $391,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $20.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 40.3% during the second quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 0.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 47.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Stephens started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

