Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.75

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 241777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

VIVHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.7159 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Vivendi’s payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

